Question time in federal parliament

AAP /

QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

*Australia has expelled two Russian diplomats thought to be spies, standing in solidarity with the UK and its allies over a nerve agent attack in Britain.

* Questions cannot be asked about opposition policies because ministers are not responsible for them.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* Labor's backdown on exempting pensioners from its shareholder cash refund policies shows it has a shambolic approach to the economy, unlike the government which has created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* How is it fair that Malcolm Turnbull is cutting billions from schools and pensions to pay for a $65 billion company tax cut?

THEY SAID WHAT

"This is a combination of avarice, malevolence and incompetence - classic Labor!" - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull thinks he has the opposition's number

"We can have an argument, but we might do it afterwards." - Speaker Tony Smith tries to keep Question Time for questions

"Alan has paid tax all of his life, you muppet." - Treasurer Scott Morrison is outraged (but not, apparently, unparliamentary)

TWEETED

Tom Minear - @tminear: "Muppet" is a great insult and should be used more.

Tim Watts - @TimWattsMP: Scomo over-reached when he tried to move beyond three word slogans

Caitlyn Gribbin - @CaitlynGribbin: A few lols in #senateqt today, with Wacka Williams complaining of a "Scottish echo" in his left ear.

