China's 'heavenly palace' falling to Earth

Luke Costin
AAP /

WHY AND WHEN IS IT CRASHING TO EARTH?

* China admitted last year it hadn't been able to contact its first space station since March 2016.

* That confirmed astrononmers' concerns the bus-sized piece of space junk known as Tiangong-1 or "Heavenly Palace 1" was on an unavoidable, uncontrolled collision course with Earth.

* It's predicted to re-enter over the Easter weekend.

WILL IT HIT ME?

* No. You have a better chance buying a regular quick-pick to the next two Saturday lotteries and winning both. (1 in 460 billion v 1 in 1 trillion)

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES IT WILL LAND IN AUSTRALIA?

* Still quite low. It'll come down in the latitudes of 43 degrees north and south, and that is somewhere between southern France and Hobart.

* The few bits of space junk that could possibly survive re-entry (the fuel tanks) will most likely drop in the ocean.

CAN I KEEP THE SPACEJUNK ONCE IT LANDS ON EARTH?

* No, the space junk remains the property of China. That also means China is liable for damage.

WHY IS ITS PATH SO DIFFICULT TO PREDICT?

* Many complex factors can affect the seven-year-old space station on re-entry, including its changing orientation and the varying thickness of the upper atmosphere.

* China hasn't revealed its exact mass and material composition, making it harder to estimate how and what will break-up.

WILL I BE ABLE TO SEE THE RE-ENTRY?

* Depending on location, time of the day and cloud visibility, it may be possible to view pieces of the spacecraft burning up on re-entry.

* The Aerospace Corporation, a US independent space research agency, says visibly incandescent objects will likely last up to a minute or more.

The agency also has a handy location tracker that's updated every few minutes: http://www.aerospace.org/CORDSuploads/TiangongStoryboard.png

(Sources: European Space Agency, Aerospace, Australian Science Media Centre)

