Tears in ACT court for 'super glue seven'

Supporters of pro-refugee protesters have gasped and cried in court while watching footage of one woman forcibly dragged from a Parliament House balcony with her hand still glued to the railing.

Seven protesters accused of damaging property by super-gluing their hands to balustrades inside the House of Representatives are facing a Supreme Court trial.

They were among a group of about 20 activists who forced the suspension of Question Time with a protest on November 30, 2016.

Security footage played to jurors during the opening day of the trial showed the protesters springing from their seats in the public gallery and starting to shout soon after 2pm.

Some clambered over the seats to join others in the front row, waving signs and drowning out proceedings with loud chants about evacuating offshore immigration camps on Manus Island and Nauru.

Most MPs including the prime minister soon vacated the chamber as the Speaker halted proceedings.

Footage played in court on Tuesday showed the seven protesters supergluing their hands to the balcony while others linked arms with them.

One by one, security staff dragged the protesters not fastened to the balcony away.

Officers then ripped Sally Jean Hunter, one of those facing trial, away with her hand still fixed to the balustrade.

A handful of supporters inside the courtroom gasped loudly when watching the video, with one woman wiping away tears.

On the day of the protest, former security officer Daniel Carpenter was among the first to respond, lifting each of the protesters' hands to check if they were glued.

"They were quite stuck," he told the court.

"Part of the balustrade - the leather - would come up with it."

Mr Carpenter asked a colleague to fetch nail polish remover to dislodge their hands, but his colleague Benjamin Marsh suggested hand sanitiser instead.

Mr Marsh had been in the parliamentary chamber when he heard protesters say they had stuck themselves to the balustrade and paramedics must be called.

Armed with the sanitiser, he sat the protesters down and explained what he would do.

"I proceeded to massage the hand sanitiser under their hands and removed them," he told the court.

Other officers then dragged each protester from the gallery, as Mr Marsh glanced down at the balustrade.

"There was certainly a lot of residue on there ... it was sort of a glunky, soapy type residue."

Photographs of the damage taken by Rodney Carr, the Assistant Sergeant at Arms, were shown to the jury.

The photos showed markings on the 60cm wide leather balcony, discolouration, and raised areas where the protesters' hands had been.

The seven were each detained, charged and banned from parliament for the rest of the sitting period, which was wrapping up the following day.

Ms Hunter and her six co-accused - Timothy Buchanan, Samantha Hawker, Phillip Evans, Hannah Grant, Chamomilla Hill and Jason Ray - have all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Jane Paingakulam said the Crown would allege their actions were deliberate, and the damage repairs cost $1295.

The trial before Chief Justice Helen Murrell at the ACT Supreme Court will continue on Wednesday.