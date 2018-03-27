Storm's Finucane hopes to hear from Freddy

Melbourne Storm lock Dale Finucane is ready and waiting if incoming NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler wants to talk Blues.

The Storm's Dale Finucane would love to play for the Blues this year.

The 26-year-old continues to be one of the NRL champions' most consistent performers; rewarded with man of the match honours in their grand final rematch victory over North Queensland last round.

The tough-as-nails Finucane made the most run metres of his side and also made 27 tackles.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has long trumpeted Finucane's value, with NSW selectors finally listening last year when he was called into the squad as a shadow player for game three.

But Finucane said he hadn't heard from Fittler, who took over from Laurie Daley as NSW coach, and wasn't sure where he stood.

"I haven't heard from anyone NSW related," Finucane said on Tuesday.

"It's obviously something I'd love to do, to play State of Origin.

"I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to be in the squad last year, in game three, as the 20th man to cover some injuries.

"Being in that environment was really good and I guess to know the system the team has and whether that's changed or not under Brad, I'm unsure."

After getting the better of North Queensland's highly-rated pack, Finucane says Melbourne are ready for anything the Sharks may throw at them in their Good Friday clash at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

He said that following their shock loss to Wests Tigers, the Storm simplified their approach which meant metres up the middle.

"We had a bit more of a focus for a safer style of play and not shifting the ball as much," Finucane said.

"There was a focus on having our forwards run the ball, using Nelson (Alsofa-Solomona) and Sam Kasiano and big Jesse (Bromwich) were able to do that which is obviously a strength of our game."

He expected the likes of NSW prop Andrew Fifita and the Sharks to fire up following their win over the Eels.

"From past experiences when we've played them, they're a really aggressive team, particularly in their forward pack and all across the board actually," he said

"Their outside backs run quite hard and direct as well."