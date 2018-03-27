International scout Jordon joins the VRC

The man responsible for spruiking the Melbourne spring carnival to overseas connections is joining the Victoria Racing Club at its executive general manager of racing.

Leigh Jordon will join the club next month in the position previously held by Martin Talty.

VRC chief executive officer Neil Wilson said the club was delighted to have Jordon join the executive team.

"We are pleased to announce Leigh Jordon as the VRC's new EGM Racing, and welcome him to the team to ensure the VRC retains its unrivalled position as the premier destination for racing in Australia," Wilson said in a statement.

"With over 30 years' experience, Leigh's exceptional reputation, both locally and internationally, will provide the valued leadership qualities required to achieve the Club's increasing expectations of its racing agenda."

For the past seven years he has primarily driven the international agenda and recruitment of international horses for Melbourne's spring carnival in his role with Racing Victoria.