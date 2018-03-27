Pocock in line for Brumbies return

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar expects David Pocock to have "some involvement" in Saturday night's Super Rugby showdown with the NSW Waratahs.

David Pocock is in line to make his eagerly awaited return to Super Rugby.

McKellar stopped short of confirming the Wallabies star's inclusion for the match at GIO Stadium but says "all signs" are pointing towards his return.

Pocock's comeback to the Brumbies was delayed after he underwent surgery to repair damage to his meniscus in January.

The openside flanker has been back training with the main group for three weeks in a bid to prove his fitness for the blockbuster.

Barring any setbacks, McKellar said he will be named when the team is announced on Thursday.

"If I was to make a decision on him (Pocock) now, he'll have some involvement on Saturday night," McKellar said.

"If Poey's fit and available, he'll be playing."

The Brumbies could get a double boost as they look to back up their triumph against the Sharks before their bye last week.

Co-captain Sam Carter was involved in full training on Tuesday as he works his way back from a concussion against the Melbourne Rebels on March 9.

McKellar said the club would be taking no risks with the star lock, but Carter had improved since missing the clash with South African-based Sharks.

"He (Carter) had some lingering signs there and just wasn't 100 per cent to go in that game," McKellar said.

"We'll go off the medical advice and if he gets through his return to play protocols and pulls up well from training, he'll be involved."

But one man who won't be back this season is Josh Mann-Rea.

The veteran hooker will have surgery on his hamstring after tearing it against the Rebels.

That blow could be offset by fellow No.2 Robbie Abel who is working his way back from a niggling rib issue and will be considered for selection.