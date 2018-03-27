Super Rebels fit and firing for Hurricanes

It's a headache any coach would love to have - too many fit, in-form players - but Melbourne Rebels coach Dave Wessels say it's made for a tough week.

Before their biggest test of the Super Rugby season against the Hurricanes on Good Friday at AAMI Park, the Rebels' biggest problem has been deciding their line-up.

The biggest dilemma comes in the centres, with Billy Meakes making the most of his opportunity against the Sharks, and in the second row with Geoff Parling impressing in his first start.

The position is in stark contrast to last season in South Africa when the injury-ravaged Rebels contemplated using a coach as a player.

"I can honestly say that this week is the toughest selection I've ever had to make and in our coaches meetings, I've never had less of a consensus than we've had this week," Wessels said on Tuesday.

"We're fortunate that everyone's fit, I've never been in a team when everyone's fit, so it's been incredibly hard with a few sleepless nights."

While the team won't be named until Wednesday afternoon, Wessels confirmed Anaru Rangi, who scored two tries against the Sharks, had done enough to hold his starting position despite the return from injury of Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese.

Melbourne, who lead the local conference, will carry the mantle for Australian teams, who failed to crack a single win over a New Zealand Super Rugby opponent last season.

But Wessels said they wouldn't try to change their game.

"We can't be too fussed about what the Hurricanes are doing," he said.

"In the past we've fallen into the trap of playing with a defensive mindset; playing not to lose rather than playing to win so our mindset is to have a go."

He felt the biggest challenge would be to stay engaged for the full 80 minutes, well aware of the Hurricanes' attacking threats led by All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett and inside centre Ngani Laumape.

"They are prepared to move the ball around and if you clock off you could get really hurt," Wessels said.