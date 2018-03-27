Foord targets June return for the Matildas

Matildas star Caitlin Foord is targeting a return from injury for July's Tournament of Nations.

The versatile attacker will sit out Australia's Asian Cup campaign after rupturing the Lisfranc ligament in her foot in February.

Foord hopes to be back as early as June, but it's more likely to be in time for the competition the Matildas sensationally won last year with impressive victories over the United States, Japan and Brazil.

The 23-year-old said her recovery from surgery was progressing well and was eager to get back into the national team.

"I'm six weeks post-up now and it's all a new challenge for me," Foord said at a Fox Sports women's function on Tuesday.

"It's the first time I've ever missed a tournament for the Matildas so that's been hard to deal with.

"They're saying June or July to get back, so I'm aiming for the Tournament of Nations."

While Foord's absence is a blow, the Matildas warmed up for the Asian Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Thailand in Perth on Monday night.

They will enter the tournament in Jordan as warm favourites after a stunning rise under coach Alen Stajcic.

Their opening game is against Korea Republic on April 8 before a battle with Vietnam and a grudge match with Japan on April 13 to round out the group stage.