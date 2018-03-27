Liberals should preference Hanson: Abbott

Former prime minister Tony Abbott says the only way the coalition can win government is by preferencing Pauline Hanson's One Nation at the next election.

Tony Abbott says the Liberal Party should preference One Nation at the next election.

Mr Abbott told the launch of a book of speeches by Senator Hanson in Canberra that he believed Liberal how-to-vote cards at the next federal poll should put the Greens last, Labor second-last and then preference "constructive conservatives".

"The reality is that the only way the coalition can win the next election is if we are able to harvest Hanson preferences," Mr Abbott said.

"And if I can make that more likely that is a very positive contribution that I can make to the prospects of the Turnbull government."

Mr Abbott said One Nation deserved the "reward" of preferences.

"We would not have been able to pass any legislation in this current parliament but for the constructive work of Pauline Hanson and her team of senators. It's only right and proper that good and constructive conduct should be rewarded."

Senator Hanson said her party wanted coalition preferences.

"No way in the world do I want to hand (government) to Labor and the Greens to destroy this country. I think it's very important as conservatives that we do work together."