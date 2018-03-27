Wriggle room on Dutton's visa guidelines

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's written directions to his department on when to refer visa detention cases to him for ministerial intervention state he's not actually bound by his own guidelines.

Mr Dutton is expected to face more questions on Tuesday over his decision to use his ministerial discretion powers to grant visas on public interest grounds to two young tourists who came to Australia to perform baby-sitting duties.

The minister was asked about his June 17, 2015, decision to grant a tourist visa to a foreign au pair during question time in the lower house on Monday, in response to a two-year AAP investigation.

Mr Dutton also referred to a second au pair case he intervened in on November 1, 2015.

The minister insisted he doesn't know the individuals involved and his family doesn't employ au pairs.

Mr Dutton said he has intervened in hundreds of cases to either grant or cancel visas and takes the responsibility "extremely seriously".

He said he thought it was inappropriate for the two young women to be deported.

Mr Dutton's April 2016 guidelines for his department's "complex case resolution" section have been leaked to AAP.

Mr Dutton stipulates cases in which people are detained under migration laws can be referred to him under certain circumstances including:

* The person has individual needs that can not be properly cared for in a secured immigration detention facility, as confirmed by a qualified professional treating the person.

* There are strong compassionate circumstances such that a failure to recognise them would result in irreparable harm and continuing hardship to an Australian citizen or an Australian family unit (where at least one member of the family is an Australian citizen or permanent resident), or there is an impact on the best interests of the child in Australia.

* The person has no outstanding primary or merits review processes in relation to their claims to remain in Australia but removal is not reasonably practicable.

* There are compelling or compassionate circumstances which justify the consideration of the use of my public interest powers and there is no other intervention power available to grant a visa to the person.

The guidelines state the department must balance the above considerations with adverse information such as criminal history, health risks and person's behaviour in immigration detention.

But the second-last clause in the guidelines say: "I am not bound by these guidelines. I am able to consider a case whether or not it has been brought to my attention under these guidelines. When I consider it appropriate, I will seek further information."

A former department official told AAP under the ministerial discretion powers "the minister is God. He can do whatever he likes."