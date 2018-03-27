SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors <GM.N> said its South Korean operations would file for bankruptcy should its union not make concessions by April 20, the union said on Tuesday.

GM says South Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20: union

The comments were made by Barry Engle, President of GM International, during a meeting with GM Korea's union leader on Monday, the union said in a document reviewed by Reuters.

Engle said the South Korean government should also promise to provide support for GM Korea by April 20.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Lincoln Feast)