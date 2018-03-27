Russia tipped to retaliate over expulsions

Australian diplomats are almost certain to be kicked out of Russia after Canberra joined Britain, the United States and a host of European nations in expelling dozens of Moscow's spies in retaliation for a nerve agent attack in England.

Two Russian diplomats Canberra believes are undeclared spies will be expelled from Australia within a week as part of a united international effort to punish the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month.

The decision by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull puts Australia among 18 countries that are expelling a total of 100 Russian diplomats, the biggest since the Cold War.

Experts expect the Kremlin to expel diplomats from each of those countries, in the same way it kicked out 755 American diplomats last year after Washington expanded sanctions against Russia and expelled 35 of its diplomats after alleged interference in 2016's US presidential election.

"It has retaliated in a similar way when Russian agents or diplomats have been expelled for other Russian incursions on other nations' sovereignty," the Lowy Institute's research director Alex Oliver told AAP on Tuesday.

"So you could expect a proportionate response from Russia in this case in relation to all of those nations who have expelled Russian agents."

Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats two weeks ago, while overnight the US ordered the return of 60 to Moscow.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings said Australia's response was "about right", and the federal government would not want to completely kill off its relationship with Russia by expelling all 16 diplomats at Moscow's Canberra embassy.

"There are 16 (Russian diplomats in Canberra), which is actually a very large number for a country which frankly has a tiny economic relationship with Australia," he told ABC radio.

Ms Oliver said Australia was effectively obliged to act given it was instrumental in negotiating the Chemical Weapons Convention and set up the Australia Group, a coalition of about 40 countries which seeks to control chemical weapons exports.

"It's almost morally incumbent on Australia in this case to act strongly in response to what appears to be a chemical weapons attack and development of chemical weapons by Russia," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country had nothing to do with the March 4 attack on Mr Skripal and his daughter, both of whom remain critically ill.

Despite the denial, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has signalled a "whole range of further options of action" could be taken against Russia.

Ms Oliver said Australia and other nations are likely to step up their response and possibly suspend diplomatic relations with Moscow and introduce further sanctions if Britain uncovers evidence proving that Russia is the only nation capable of producing the nerve agent used in the attack.

"That would put Russia even further out into the cold," she said.