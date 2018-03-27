NRL reveal four-team women's competition

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has defended their decision to omit Cronulla from their inaugural women's competition, saying geographical spread was their main priority.

The governing body on Tuesday granted licences to Brisbane, St George Illawarra, the Sydney Roosters and the Warriors in a short league to be played later this year.

Sharks officials were upset with their omission and sought a please-explain from head office.

"I am extremely disappointed and dumbfounded by the decision," Sharks boss Barry Russell said.

"We have sound experience and in-depth knowledge of women's rugby league after launching the Cronulla Sharks women's series team and hosting the Women's Rugby League World Cup in 2017."

Russell claimed the club were pioneers in women's rugby league and revealed they had already secured a six-figure sponsor for their jersey upon inclusion.

However Greenberg said he wanted teams to be spread out, and the Dragons covered the majority of the south coast of NSW.

"We've got a team in a country in New Zealand, we've got a team in a state in Queensland," he said.

"If you look at the Sydney-based teams, we've got a team based in the inner city, which has looked to take players from the inner city, through Gosford, Newcastle and the mid-north coast.

"And we've got a team in the southern part of Sydney, who'll take those players right through the southern parts of Sydney right down through the south coast of NSW.

"The geographical spread was very important to us."

While six clubs officially applied for a licence - none of which came from western Sydney - Greenberg insisted four was the right number for their first competition.

"The two teams that have missed out, have handled themselves very professionally despite some of their disappointment, and I understand that," he said.

"There was a decision back in 1908 - JJ Giltinan was in the same shoes that I'm in today and he had to let down a few people in the first iteration of how many clubs came into a competition.

"We're exactly at that point today. The game in the women's space will grow enormously in the years ahead. Those two teams didn't make it, I have no doubt they'll be back."