Tas govt want $122m for cable failure

The Tasmanian government wants $122 million in compensation from the operator of a Bass Strait electricity cable that failed and contributed to a state energy crisis.

The state government on Tuesday lodged a dispute against Basslink, claiming it is owed damages over the six-month cable outage in late 2015.

Its failure coincided with record-low rainfall, putting a strain on the state's hydro-electric production.

Industry were told to cut back their power use during the outage, while the Tasmanian government forked out millions of dollars on temporary generators.

An independent report produced two years ago by Basslink said the cause of the fault was a mystery.

But the Tasmanian government has always rejected the finding and has pointed to an independent report released in the December that found the cable had been operated in a way that exceeded its temperature design limits.

Energy Minister Guy Barnett said the government was standing up for the interests of Tasmanians.

It comes as prospects of a second Bass Strait interconnector linking the Apple Isle to the mainland was given a leg up.

Infrastructure Australia has added the proposal to a nation-wide priority initiative list.

A $20 million federal and state government funded feasibility study is due by the end of the year.