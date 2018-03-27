Rams sign bad-boy Suh from Dolphins in coup for defense

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Los Angeles Rams on Monday signed NFL bad-boy Ndamukong Suh from the Miami Dolphins to strengthen their already-formidable defense.

Suh, an imposing defensive tackle whose no-nonsense style of play once saw him branded the "dirtiest player in the NFL" joins the Rams on a one-year contract, the team said.

"We are excited to have Ndamukong as a part of the Los Angeles Rams," said general manager Les Snead.

"He's been an outstanding player in this league and we are looking forward to him being a part of our defense."

Suh, 31, has frequently landed in disciplinary trouble during his eight seasons in the NFL, which also included a five-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

He was penalised for no fewer than nine personal fouls in his first two seasons in the NFL and has incurred fines totalling more than $200,000 to date.

In his three seasons with the Dolphins, Suh started all 48 games and totalled 181 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Miami named him the team?s Most Valuable Player at the end of the 2017 season.