Ireland to take action against Russia over UK nerve agent attack

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will take action against Russian in response to a nerve agent attack in neighboring England that the British government has blamed on Moscow, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.

"I've had a briefing this evening and I've made a decision in terms of what we're going to do but I want to brief my colleagues on that tomorrow," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE on Monday.

"Clearly you can expect that Ireland will take action tomorrow that's appropriate and will show solidarity with our closest neighbor in terms of what's happened."

Governments across Europe, the United States and others announced plans on Monday to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.

Russia's Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, urged the Irish government to "use common sense" and in an interview with RTE said he did not see any evidence that would point to the need to ruin very positive relations between Moscow and Dublin.



