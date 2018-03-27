Australia kicks out two Russian spies

Australia is kicking out two Russian spies in solidarity over the Skripal affair in the UK, but Russia's ambassador says they've been expelled unfairly.

Malcolm Turnbull has announced the expulsion of two Russian spies over the UK nerve agent attack.

The two "undeclared intelligence officers" have seven days to leave the country, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop revealed on Tuesday.

The UK, United States and European allies of Britain have also expelled 100 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, the biggest expulsion since the Cold War.

"It reflects a pattern of recklessness and aggression by the Russian government," Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

"A shocking crime called out for a concerted global response, and Australia is playing its part in that strong response today."

He named the annexation of Crimea, the invasion of eastern Ukraine and the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, as well as efforts to manipulate western nations' elections as evidence of Russia's lawlessness.

But Russian ambassador to Australia Grigory Logvinov said his country was not responsible for the Skripal poisoning and he's supporting the expelled diplomats.

"(Our) unlawfully and unfairly expelled diplomats of course enjoy all support," he told reporters.

When asked if it was fair to call the expelled Canberra-based diplomats "spies", Mr Logvinov replied with a smile: "Don't ask funny questions."

He said any retaliation would be up to President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian embassy in Canberra said Australia's decision was "regrettable" because no one had impartial, exhaustive information about the Skripal case.

"It is astonishing how easily the allies of Great Britain follow it blindly," the embassy said in a statement.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten supported the move and said Mr Putin must understand there were consequences for attacks on foreign soil.

"We have not forgotten 2014. We haven't forgotten the 38 Australians murdered on flight MH17," Mr Shorten told parliament.

Ms Bishop said sanctions were already in place against Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, but more were being considered, including action around the soccer World Cup in Russia in June.

Britain has announced a diplomatic boycott of the World Cup, with no minister or royal to attend the tournament.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott said it was absolutely right for Australia to take strong action against Moscow.

"I think that right around the world there is just this horror and revulsion at the idea that Putin's death squads are stalking the streets of England," he told reporters in Canberra.

Menna Rawlings, the British High Commissioner to Australia, also welcomed the announcement.

Ms Bishop expects Russia will expel some Australian diplomats in response.

The last time Australia expelled foreign agents was in 2012, when two Syrian diplomats were kicked out after the Syrian government used chemical weapons.