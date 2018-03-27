Portugal slump to defeat against Dutch

European champions Portugal suffered a dramatic first-half collapse and had Joao Cancelo sent off just after the hour in an embarrassing 3-0 World Cup warm-up defeat to the Netherlands.

Netherlands' rebuild under Ronald Koeman continued with a big win over Portugal.

Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk scored after taking advantage of slack defending by Portugal as the Dutch, who failed to qualify for this year's showpiece tournament in Russia, secured a first win for coach Ronald Koeman.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo began the match a hat-trick away from matching Hungarian Ferenc Puskas's record of 84 goals as Europe's all-time leading international marksmen but never looked like scoring one, let alone three before he was substituted on 68 minutes.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who made nine changes from the team which beat Egypt 2-1 in a friendly on Friday and handed a debut to Napoli fullback Mario Rui, took the blame.

"It could have gone better but the responsibility for the defeat is mine. I was the one who picked the team, watched our opponents and put together our strategy," he said.

He added that Portugal suffered a home defeat to Bulgaria in a friendly before going on to win EURO 2016.

"We don't like to draw matches, let alone lose them. We need to find something positive in this defeat," said Santos.

The rebuilding project of Koeman, which included a late cameo for Justin Kluivert, the 18-year-old son of former Netherlands forward Patrick, in his international debut, looked more promising than it did in a lacklustre 1-0 home loss against England last week.

"We were much more comfortable on the ball and scored first," Koeman said.

"That gave us a little bit of confidence."

Portugal, who will face Spain, Iran and Morocco in their World Cup group, dominated possession for the opening few minutes but the Dutch struck when Depay beat defender Jose Fonte to a loose ball and fired the ball into the net after 12 minutes.

Babel was left completely unmarked to head in from Matthijs De Ligt's cross at the far post in the 32nd minute.

The Dutch increased the lead on the stroke of halftime when a Depay free kick was teed up by De Ligt for the unmarked Van Dijk to fire home.

Portugal tightened up in defence after the break and escaped further embarrassment but still suffered more misery when Cancelo was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge.