Driving in Tesla's hands in the Hunter

I've been driving down the curvy roads of the NSW Hunter Valley for more than an hour but I still haven't built up the courage to let go of the wheel. I am, after all, driving the quickest four-door sedan ever built.

In a mere 2.7 seconds this car can hit zero to 100 kilometres an hour - so I think my fear is justified. With just a flick of a lever I could be using Tesla's enhanced autopilot - the closest thing to automatic driving as legally possible.

So why is it so hard for me to let go?

I hesitantly gravitate towards the lever and before I know it, the power has drifted from my hands. But I can't quite bring myself to pull my arms away. Instead, I let my palms hover as if at any moment I might need to take control again.

The hands-free motion doesn't last long. After just a moment I spot a car driving at a distance. I immediately put my hands on the wheel and brake gently to snap the car out of its trance. Ten seconds - that'll do me.

Despite Tesla's impressive autopilot system, which is made up of multiple sensors including eight cameras that provide 360 degrees of visibility around the car, I can't shake the discomfort of something so foreign.

The car is capable of matching speed to traffic conditions, keeping within a lane, automatically changing lanes without requiring driver input, exiting a freeway when the destination is near, self parking and being summoned to and from a garage.

Some of these features have already been rolled out, but the company's target of complete self-driving is still subject to a series of regulatory approvals both here in Australia and overseas.

A good ten or so minutes later my heart rate returns to its normal rhythm and rather than playing with Tesla's "ludicrous" mode (yes the car literally has a button to drive "ludicrous") I decide to calm down a little and enjoy the comfort of the vehicle.

We swap drivers and I turn to the 17 inch touchscreen and play around with its features. From pumping Shania Twain through the body of the car, to roasting our bottoms to almost unbearable heats - the touch screen is sure to entertain.

I decide to give it a rest and I pull the navigation system up on the screen. Little flags are scattered along the map from South Australia through the east coast to Queensland and a growing number plotted in Western Australia. They show the various Tesla destination chargers where drivers can stop and recharge.

More and more chargers are popping up around Australia and not only in major cities but in small towns too, with the hope that the chargers will encourage more people to visit the regions.

Among the increasing number of destinations are 13 of InterContinental Hotels Group's Crowne Plaza hotels, each with two destination charges, with most locations delivering between 40 kilometres and 80 kilometres of range per hour.

The Crowne Plaza hotels are the first hotel network to install Tesla destination chargers at all of their properties across Australasia as part of a move to reach its sustainability goals.

IHG's managing directors Australasia and Japan, Leanne Harwood, says travellers are increasingly looking for ways to lower their carbon footprint when travelling.

"Tackling climate change is a global challenge and IHG puts the environment right at the heart of how we operate," Ms Harwood said.

"As electric cars gain in popularity in Australia, it also gives us an opportunity to be innovative and cater to guests who drive them."

The hotel chain's spa treatments, pools and saunas and abundance of food and wine make it difficult to drive by. It doesn't take much to convince me. By the time my driving partner parks, I already have my shoes off ready to hit the spa.

IF YOU GO

GETTING THERE: The Hunter Valley is about a two and a half hour drive from Sydney's CBD. For a scenic road trip, guests should take the Tourist Drive.

STAYING THERE: The Crowne Plaza is located at the heart of the Hunter Valley and is surrounded by an array of vineyards including Tempus Two, Callais, Pepper Tree, Vinden Estate and the biodynamic vineyard Krinklewood. Visitors would regret not experiencing a wine tasting in the Hunter. For more info, visit www.crowneplaza.com/Lovedale and https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/hunter/hunter-valley

PLAYING THERE: Crowne Plaza can organise for guests to take part in hot air ballooning with Beyond Ballooning who pick up visitors at the hotel early in the morning and drop them off just in time for breakfast. Visit www.beyondballooning.com.au/

For more info on Tesla cars, visit www.tesla.com

The writer travelled to the Hunter Valley as a guest of Crowne Plaza and Tesla.