ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it would be a big mistake to leave Turkey out of the European Union's enlargement process.

At a summit between the bloc and membership candidate Turkey in Bulgaria's Varna, Erdogan said he hoped to have left difficult times with the EU behind.



