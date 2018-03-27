News

Sierra Leone's delayed presidential election run-off set for March 31

Reuters
Reuters /

FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's delayed presidential election run-off will go ahead on March 31, the National Electoral Commission said in a statement on Monday, after a delay caused by allegations of fraud.

The face-off between opposition leader Julius Maada Bio and ruling party standard-bearer Samura Kamara was supposed to go ahead on Tuesday but was delayed after a member of Kamara's All People's Congress alleged fraud in the first round.

(Reporting By Umaru Fofana; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

