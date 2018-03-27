'It's time': Socceroos vow to step up for Aussie sports fans

Tim Cahill has called on the Socceroos to lift the spirits of the Australian public following the cricket team's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that has rocked the nation.

Bert van Marwijk's side face a huge test against a red-hot Colombia in London early on Wednesday morning (AEDT) just five days after being thumped 4-1 by Norway in Oslo.

The British newspapers have been giving in-depth coverage to the events in Cape Town and Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft's press conference even led the BBC's main news bulletin on Sunday.

Cahill said the team were fully aware of the situation, but are doing their best not to get caught up in the media hysteria.

"It's important being the older player that you move the papers from out of the room and make the squad focus on why they are here," Cahill said.

"It's a sad moment for Australian sport.

"We are very proud of where we come from and it's time now to make right for sport in Australia as a whole. We can play our part in that as a team and a squad tomorrow night.

"I feel as a staff and a group of players we need to do what we have been doing and be professional and train hard and fulfil our expectations to the Australian public and grow our game and our sport."

Van Marwijk confirmed he'll be making changes to the side, with Cahill potentially in line to start alongside goalkeepers Brad Jones and Danny Vukovic, who'll each play 45 minutes.

Rookie defender Aleksandar Susnjar could make his first start and have the ominous task of marking Colombian superstar James Rodriguez.

Cahill has played less than 50 minutes of football since rejoining Millwall in January, largely due to the great form of the Lions, who've not lost in almost three months.

However, he remains confident he can still do enough to be on the plane to Russia and appear in a fourth World Cup.

"When I first signed I had long discussions with the manager about the club and making sure we were going to stay in the league," he said.

"We have not lost in a long time, I feel that being part of that group, making sure you can contribute on and off the park, training hard.

"I know that there are eight games in six weeks I know I can contribute to.

"When you play football and you have been around the game so long it's about seeing a bigger picture not about an individual."

Van Marwijk said the team has responded well from the disappointment in Oslo.

"Its not the end of the world," Van Marwijk said.

"I said a few words, and when I look at the team now, I think they are more open.

"The message was also that it's good that you listen to the coaches, but it's good that you have your own initiative."