JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Jacob Zuma will mount a legal challenge against the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority to take him to court on corruption charges, the former president's lawyer said on Monday.

South Africa's Zuma to challenge decision to prosecute him in graft case

Zuma is due to appear in court on April 6 to face charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a years-old $2.5 billion arms deal. He denies any wrongdoing.



