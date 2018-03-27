How broadcaster exposed cheating scandal

There was no whistle-blower, allegation, leaked recording or dossier that exposed Australia's attempt to cheat in Cape Town.

Instead it was Cameron Bancroft's clumsy attempt to hide the evidence.

Alvin Naicker, the head of production at broadcaster SuperSport, believes the ball-tamping scheme would have gone undetected if Bancroft didn't remove the sticky tape from his pocket and stuff it down his pants.

Cameras captured Bancroft's illegal attempt to scuff the ball, a ploy that skipper Steve Smith gave the green light to, but the angle obscured what is in his hand.

Naicker noted the smoking gun was actually Bancroft popping something yellow into his pants.

"The moment he tried to dispose of it in his pants, we knew that this was a major incident. Until then, we were not sure what we were looking at," Naicker told Reuters.

"We initially just saw that he had something in his hand and he put it in his pocket, but we didn't know what it was.

"It was only when he later panicked and put it in his underpants that we got sight of the yellow tape.

"We saw the coach (Darren Lehmann) get on the walkie-talkie to the player down on the field (Peter Handscomb), who ran on to speak with Bancroft. It was then he panicked."

The incident has triggered a nation-wide explosion of anger in Australia, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leading the charge.

Smith, Bancroft and vice-captain David Warner, who was also part of the discussion to cheat at lunch on day three in Cape Town, are all facing sanctions from Cricket Australia (CA).

CA's investigation team of Pat Howard and Iain Roy have interviewed players and will soon relay their findings to chief executive James Sutherland in Johannesburg.

Smith has been banned from the fourth Test by the International Cricket Council, while Warner is also expected to miss the series finale that starts on Friday.

Naicker denied his organisation were specifically tracking Bancroft, who was in charge of working on the ball for the tourists, as Afrikaans commentator and former Proteas paceman Fanie de Villiers suggested.

"We have seven cameras that stay with the ball," he said.

"But there are a lot more cameras, we had 30 at the ground."

Naicker also denied his organisation scrtunised the ball shining of Australia more than South Africa, as some members of the touring party feel is the case.

"We don't want it to seem like we are going after the Australian team," he said.

"If that was a South African, we would have broadcast the footage.

"We have a responsibility to entertain, but just like journalists we have a moral obligation to provide unbiased editorial."