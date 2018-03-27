News

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missiles a dangerous escalation

Reuters
Reuters /

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia were a serious escalation and threat to regional and international security.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told a news conference in Riyadh that Sunday's missile attacks on the Saudi capital were a clear violation of international law and accused the Houthis of smuggling weapons from Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran.



(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans)

