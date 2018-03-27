Crows lose AFL tribunal, Magpies miss Cox

Adelaide will be without Richard Douglas for Thursday night's AFL grand final rematch after their tribunal appeal was knocked back.

Adelaide's Richard Douglas(L) has lost an AFL tribunal appeal over bumping Essendon's Zach Merrett.

The Crows failed to beat Douglas' charge of rough conduct arising from a heavy bump on Essendon midfielder Zach Merrett in Friday night's loss at Etihad Stadium.

Merrett was concussed from the first-quarter incident and didn't return to the field.

Adelaide accepted the medical report from Bombers' doctor Bruce Reid but challenged on the grounds that Douglas made contact with Merrett's arm and not head.

The Crows hard-nut told the tribunal he hit the young star "flush".

"If you've played football before I'm sure you'll know when you've laid a good bump," he said.

"I thought I hit him really well ... I was surprised when I was reported.

"It felt legal. It felt good. It felt flush."

The Crows called an internationally renowned lecturer in bio-mechanical engineering at the University of Adelaide, Paul Grimshaw, to give evidence on the incident.

But the tribunal - Ross Howie, Jason Johnson, David Neitz and Stewart Loewe - dismissed their appeal after 24 minutes.

Douglas said he was disappointed by the decision, which also costs the club $10,000.

Merrett is recovering well from the hit.

"The docs conducted a cognitive test on him today, which he actually passed, but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to play this week," football boss Dan Richardson said on Monday.

"All of the signs are positive ... I would suggest unless there's some symptoms around not feeling quite right, he should be right to play."

Merrett trained fully on Monday and the Bombers are hopeful he will be available to face Fremantle on Saturday.

Douglas joins Collingwood big man Mason Cox and Brisbane's Mitch Robinson on the sidelines for round two.

Cox was pinged for a high elbow on Daniel Howe in the third quarter of Saturday night's opening-round loss to Hawthorn at the MCG.

Match review officer Michael Christian classified the incident as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

"We took into account that the action had the potential to cause a much more serious injury," Christian told the AFL website.

The Magpies decided against challenging Cox's suspension, as did the Lions for a one-game ban handed to Robinson for striking St Kilda's Seb Ross.

Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard also accepted a $1000 fine for staging when he exaggerated contact from Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell.