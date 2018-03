LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said 18 countries have announced plans to expel Russian intelligence officers in response to Moscow's suspected involvement in a nerve agent attack in England on a former Russian spy this month.

Earlier on Monday, the United States, European countries, and Canada said they would throw out Russian diplomats over the case.



