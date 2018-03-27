News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers. The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better. [0705 EDT]

- So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! [0840 EDT]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

Back To Top