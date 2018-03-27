The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

- The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers. The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better. [0705 EDT]



- So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! [0840 EDT]





