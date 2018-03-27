News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Canada expelling four Russian diplomats after U.K. attack

Reuters
Reuters /

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it was expelling four Russian diplomats and denying accreditation for three more in response to a "despicable, heinous and reckless" nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain.

"The four have been identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

