Italy says to expel two Russia diplomats over UK nerve attack

Reuters
Reuters /

ROME (Reuters) - Two Russian diplomats must leave Italy within a week in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy in southern England, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"As a sign of solidarity with Great Britain and in coordination with NATO allies and European partners, the foreign ministry today communicated its decision to expel from Italian territory within a week two officials at the Russian embassy in Rome who have diplomatic credentials," the statement said.
The move was part of a co-ordinated response on Monday by Britain's allies in Europe and the United States.


(Reporting by Steve Scherer)

