Russia to respond to EU expulsion of its diplomats in kind: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European Union countries in kind and in the coming days, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a foreign ministry source.

"The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn," the source said, according to the agency.

Fourteen European Union countries on Monday expelled Russian diplomats, a top official said, after the bloc last week sided with Britain in blaming Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.



