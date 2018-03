TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia said on Monday it would expel Russia's defense attache in the country over a nerve agent attack in Britain, which London has blamed on Moscow.

"This afternoon we called in the Russian ambassador to whom we gave a note that the defense attache at the Russian Embassy should leave the country," Foreign Minister Sven Mikser told a news conference.

"His actions are not compatible with the Vienna Convention."





