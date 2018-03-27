News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Fourteen EU states expel Russian diplomats over Salisbury: Tusk

Reuters
Reuters /

VARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Fourteen European Union countries on Monday expelled Russian diplomats, a top official said, after the bloc last week sided with Britain in blaming Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

"Already today, fourteen member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats," Tusk told a news conference in the Black Sea city of Varna.
"Additional measures, including further sanctions within the common EU framework, cannot be excluded in the coming days and weeks," he said.


(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Back To Top