News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Russian senator says Moscow will expel dozens of U.S. diplomats

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia in response to Washington's decision to expel Russian diplomats, RIA news agency quoted a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament as saying.

The agency did not say on what the parliamentarian, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house, based his assertion. Government officials have yet to comment.

(Corrects attribution in first paragraph to show RIA news agency was the source of the information.)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Back To Top