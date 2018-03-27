Labor listened on pensioner tax: Shorten

Malcolm Turnbull says Labor is robbing retirees, but Bill Shorten says exempting pensioners from his dividend credit plan is robbing the government of a scare campaign.

Bill Shorten says Labor are cracking down on a tax loophole to improve the budget by $10.7 million.

The Labor leader on Tuesday announced plans to exempt about 300,000 pensioners from his bid to end cash handouts to share investors.

After two weeks of controversy about whether Labor's plan would hurt pensioners, Mr Shorten said he wasn't "too arrogant" to make changes.

"When did it go out of fashion that when you have a big idea, a big policy, which most experts reasonably agree is heading in the right direction, that you stop listening to people?" he asked reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm grateful to some of the pensioner groups who have spoken to us."

Treasurer Scott Morrison says under the revisions there will still be 800,000 Australians affected.

"What Bill Shorten is saying is ... 'if you will give your money to my mates in the union fund then I will let you keep your tax refund if you are a pensioner'," he told reporters in Canberra.

"I mean, that is extortion from a thuggish leader of the Labor Party who is doing the bidding of his union mates in industry funds."

But Labor says its changes will protect 230,000 part pensioners, 45,000 full rate pensioners and 25,000 other income support recipients.

Self-managed superannuation funds with at least one pensioner or allowance recipient before Wednesday will also be exempt from the changes.

"We've robbed the government of whatever scare campaign they might have had," Mr Shorten said.

Mr Morrison believes Labor is now working to protect people from its own policy.

"It's like standing there with a cricket bat and saying I'm not going to hit you, but I am going to hit you," he said.

"They're the ones holding the cricket bat and thumping people."

But shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said the "tweak" would protect 94 per cent of the planned revenue while exempting 25 per cent of the people affected.

Labor's plan will end cash handouts for non-taxpaying shareholders on their dividend credits, and they expect to reap $10.7 billion over the forward estimates and $55 billion over 10 years.

Anglicare's Kasy Chambers said it was time for political parties to show who they prioritised for tax relief.

"We want to see them aimed at people who have the least, and not continue to be shown to those people who already have plenty and who already have the most," she told reporters.