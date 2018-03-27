Infrastructure Australia's high priorities

INFRASTRUCTURE AUSTRALIA'S HIGH PRIORITY LIST:

NSW:

* Sydney Gateway freeway connection

* Public transport capacity upgrades along Parramatta Rd and Victoria Rd

* Capacity upgrades for the Sydney rail network

* Southern Sydney to CBD public transport

* Sydney Metro West between Parramatta and the CBD

* Port Botany freight rail duplication

* Chullora Junction rail upgrade

* Preserve corridors for Western Sydney Airport fuel pipeline, rail and freight line, and for the Outer Sydney Orbital road and rail

VICTORIA:

* East West Link

* Capacity upgrade for rail network

* Preserve corridor for outer metropolitan ring road

Qld:

* Cross River Rail

* Ipswich motorway upgrade

* Port of Brisbane freight rail connection.

WA:

* Perth CBD north corridor capacity upgrade

* Mitchell and Kwinana freeway widening

SA:

* Gawler rail line upgrade.

(SOURCE: Infrastructure Australia)