News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Infrastructure Australia's high priorities

AAP /

INFRASTRUCTURE AUSTRALIA'S HIGH PRIORITY LIST:

NSW:

* Sydney Gateway freeway connection

* Public transport capacity upgrades along Parramatta Rd and Victoria Rd

* Capacity upgrades for the Sydney rail network

* Southern Sydney to CBD public transport

* Sydney Metro West between Parramatta and the CBD

* Port Botany freight rail duplication

* Chullora Junction rail upgrade

* Preserve corridors for Western Sydney Airport fuel pipeline, rail and freight line, and for the Outer Sydney Orbital road and rail

VICTORIA:

* East West Link

* Capacity upgrade for rail network

* Preserve corridor for outer metropolitan ring road

Qld:

* Cross River Rail

* Ipswich motorway upgrade

* Port of Brisbane freight rail connection.

WA:

* Perth CBD north corridor capacity upgrade

* Mitchell and Kwinana freeway widening

SA:

* Gawler rail line upgrade.

(SOURCE: Infrastructure Australia)

Back To Top