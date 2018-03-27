Infrastructure Australia's high priorities

INFRASTRUCTURE AUSTRALIA'S HIGH PRIORITY LIST:
NSW:
* Sydney Gateway freeway connection
* Public transport capacity upgrades along Parramatta Rd and Victoria Rd
* Capacity upgrades for the Sydney rail network
* Southern Sydney to CBD public transport
* Sydney Metro West between Parramatta and the CBD
* Port Botany freight rail duplication
* Chullora Junction rail upgrade
* Preserve corridors for Western Sydney Airport fuel pipeline, rail and freight line, and for the Outer Sydney Orbital road and rail
VICTORIA:
* East West Link
* Capacity upgrade for rail network
* Preserve corridor for outer metropolitan ring road
Qld:
* Cross River Rail
* Ipswich motorway upgrade
* Port of Brisbane freight rail connection.
WA:
* Perth CBD north corridor capacity upgrade
* Mitchell and Kwinana freeway widening
SA:
* Gawler rail line upgrade.
(SOURCE: Infrastructure Australia)