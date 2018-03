BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities are unlikely to decide this week whether to extradite former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont to Spain, a spokeswoman for the state prosecutor office at the Higher Regional Court in Schleswig said on Monday.

"The decision will likely not come before Easter," spokeswoman Wiebke Hoffelner said.



(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)