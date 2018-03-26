Erdogan says Turkish intelligence chief meeting Iraqi official over Sinjar

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's intelligence chief would meet an Iraqi official on Monday to discuss an Iraqi military operation in the northern Sinjar region, where Ankara says Kurdish PKK militants have established a base.

Speaking before leaving for a summit with European Union leaders, Erdogan also said Turkey's will do "what is necessary" if the Iraqi government operation in Sinjar failed.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)