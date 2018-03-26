Schutt hattrick as Aust women beat India

Megan Schutt became the first Australian woman to claim an international T20 hattrick as the visitors beat India to progress to the tri series final.

In a steaming Mumbai, Schutt was red hot with the ball but would likely be the first to admit she also enjoyed some luck in capturing the three wickets across two overs.

Having set the hosts 187 for victory, Schutt struck the first blow with the fifth ball of the second over when opener Smriti Mandhana was bowled for three.

Mandhana was wide on the crease as the ball ricocheted off her pads and onto the stumps.

Her dismissal brought Mithali Raj to the crease and a similar result followed, the veteran batter chopping on to a wide ball to exit for a duck.

When Schutt eventually returned from the other end to bowl the fifth over she enticed a slog from Deepti Sharma (2), who only succeeded in picking out Amanda-Jade Wellington at mid-off.

The hattrick was complete and it left India reeling at 3-26 - a position from which they never fully recovered.

Earlier, in-form Beth Mooney cracked 71 off just 46 balls to get Australia away to a solid start.

Her 114-run partnership with No.4 Elyse Villani (61 from 42 balls) ensured the Indians would have a substantial chase.

The victory ensured Australia qualified for Saturday's final against England, also in Mumbai.