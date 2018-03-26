Britain welcomes EU support over spy attack, up to states to decide action against Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain welcomes the support shown at a summit last week by other EU countries over an attack on a former Russian spy, but it is up to them if they decide to take further action against Moscow, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"You saw at the European Council a very positive response from our partners who said they agreed with the UK's assessment. In terms of decisions which countries may choose to take when they're planning further action, that's obviously a matter for them," he told reporters in response to a question about several EU countries saying they plan to expel Russian diplomats.



(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)