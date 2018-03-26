Germany says Puigdemont case in the hands of regional courts

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Monday decisions about whether to extradite former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, detained in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, were now in the hands of the regional courts there.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the case was being handled according to "German laws and the provisions around European arrest warrants" and that the Catalan question could only be resolved within framework of Spanish law.

"Spain is a democratic state under the rule of law and it remains the (German) federal government's conviction that this Catalonia conflict must be resolved within Spanish legal and constitutional framework," Seibert added.

"For this reason we have, in these last months, supported the Spanish government's clear position on safeguarding this legal and constitutional system."



(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)