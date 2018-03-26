News

Rebel fighters in Syria's Douma ready to lay down arms: Russia

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rebel fighters with the Jaish al-Islam group in the Syrian town of Douma, near the capital Damascus, have expressed readiness to lay down their arms and leave the town, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a Russian General Staff official as saying.

The official, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, said the group was in touch with Russian officers handling the negotiations and that the question of their departure was likely to be settled in the near future, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)

