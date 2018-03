MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ambassadors to Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were summoned to the foreign ministries of those countries on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

The RIA news agency cited a spokesman for the Russian embassy to Poland, and a representative of the embassy in Lithuania. TASS referred to unnamed diplomatic sources. The agencies did not give a reason for the summoning.



