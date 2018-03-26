Salmon action driven by harbour worries

One of Australia's largest salmon farming companies insists a decision to launch legal action over fish stock levels in Tasmania's Macquarie Harbour was driven by environmental concerns and not profit.

Mass fish deaths have in recent years plagued the picturesque harbour on the state's west coast, part of which lies inside a World Heritage Area.

Huon Aquaculture, who along with Petuna and Tassal have fish pens in the harbour, is challenging a 2012 decision by the federal environment minister to allow farm expansion.

Petuna and Tassal are parties in the case and support the minister's decision.

A six-day Federal Court hearing wrapped up in Hobart on Monday, with Huon's legal team disputing claims its action was motivated by profit.

Adrian Galasso QC pointed to "almost half a trolley" of reports that supported Huon's environmental concerns.

Huon executive director Frances Bender was last week accused by Tassal's lawyers launching legal action to get a greater share of stock allotments.

Mr Galasso also dismissed claims by Petuna and Tassal that a reduction in fish farming would significantly hurt the two companies' bottom lines.

"Huon doesn't accept that Petuna will be disabled from fishing," he said.

Huon launched legal proceedings early last year.

It followed the release of an Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies report, which found there were "dead zones" in the harbour.

An updated IMAS report, released last week, found oxygen levels in the harbour remained very low but there was "capacity" for recovery.

Justice Duncan Kerr has reserved his decision.