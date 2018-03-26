New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 26, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Monday:
England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 not out; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)
New Zealand first innings 427-8 dec (H. Nicholls 145 not out, K. Williamson 102; Broad 3-78, Anderson 3-87)
England second innings
A. Cook c Watling b Boult 2
M. Stoneman c Boult b Wagner 55
J. Root c Watling b Boult 51
D. Malan c Latham b Southee 23
B. Stokes c Southee b Wagner 66
J. Bairstow c Williamson b Astle 26
M. Ali lbw Boult 28
C. Woakes c Nicholls b Wagner 52
C. Overton lbw Astle 3
S. Broad not out 1
J. Anderson c Boult b Astle 1
Extras: (b8, lb2, w1, nb1) 12
Total: (for 10 wickets; 126.1 overs) 320
Fall: 1-6 (Cook), 2-94 (Stoneman), 3-132 (Root), 4-142 (Malan), 5-181 (Bairstow), 6-217 (Ali), 7-300 (Stokes), 8-304 (Overton), 9-319 (Woakes), 10-320 (Anderson)
Bowling: Boult 27-9-67-3, Southee 26-4-86-1, de Grandhomme 24-10-40-0 (1nb), Wagner 32-11-77-3 (1w), Astle 16.1-5-39-3, Williamson 1-0-1-0
Toss: New Zealand
Result: New Zealand won by innings and 49 runs
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
