New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 26, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Monday:

England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 not out; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)

New Zealand first innings 427-8 dec (H. Nicholls 145 not out, K. Williamson 102; Broad 3-78, Anderson 3-87)

England second innings

A. Cook c Watling b Boult 2

M. Stoneman c Boult b Wagner 55

J. Root c Watling b Boult 51

D. Malan c Latham b Southee 23

B. Stokes c Southee b Wagner 66

J. Bairstow c Williamson b Astle 26

M. Ali lbw Boult 28

C. Woakes c Nicholls b Wagner 52

C. Overton lbw Astle 3

S. Broad not out 1

J. Anderson c Boult b Astle 1

Extras: (b8, lb2, w1, nb1) 12

Total: (for 10 wickets; 126.1 overs) 320

Fall: 1-6 (Cook), 2-94 (Stoneman), 3-132 (Root), 4-142 (Malan), 5-181 (Bairstow), 6-217 (Ali), 7-300 (Stokes), 8-304 (Overton), 9-319 (Woakes), 10-320 (Anderson)

Bowling: Boult 27-9-67-3, Southee 26-4-86-1, de Grandhomme 24-10-40-0 (1nb), Wagner 32-11-77-3 (1w), Astle 16.1-5-39-3, Williamson 1-0-1-0

Toss: New Zealand

Result: New Zealand won by innings and 49 runs

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp