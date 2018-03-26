NRL considers tougher cap punishments

Todd Greenberg will consider strengthening salary cap laws as the game grows tired of deliberate breaches of the law.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg will consider harsher salary cap penalties.

The NRL's final determination against Manly on Monday included findings that the Sea Eagles had offered a combined $1.5 million in undisclosed benefits during negotiations to 13 players over the past five years.

The Sea Eagles have since denied the claim, and have until the middle of next week to launch an appeal.

As it stands Manly will have $330,000 wiped from the 2018 and 2019 salary cap, and have also been fined $750,000 - $250,000 of which is suspended.

Chief operating officer Neil Bare has been suspended for 12 months, as has former chief executive Joe Kelly, who is now at the Sydney Roosters.

Manly are now the fifth club to have been handed a significant salary cap breach notice since the inception of the NRL.

NRL boss Greenberg spoke with the new-look ARL commission about the matter last week, and said he wasn't opposed to upping the penalties to stop more repeat offenders.

"If we need to get stronger in our penalties, we will," Greenberg said.

"The discussion I had with the commission last week in briefing them on this issue related to the strength of the rules.

"We have very strong rules in place but we have been charged by the commission to consider how we strengthen those rules again to ensure we don't have repeat behaviour like this.

"Strong deterrents and personal reputations are all at play if people look to bend the rules. But if they do we need to continue to do what we're doing and if we need to have stronger and harsher penalties, we'll bring them in."

Greenberg is a firm believer in the cap and the fact 75 per cent of teams have won titles since 2001, which he claims has helped drive the all-important television revenue and fan support.

But there have been regular efforts to breach it.

Canterbury were stripped of 37 points in 2002, while Melbourne lost two premierships and all of their 2010 points after they were pulled up for systematic rorts eight years ago.

Parramatta and the Warriors were also docked 12 and four points in 2016 and 2006 respectively.

Greenberg said Manly's deliberate breaches weren't on the same scale, and they'd avoided a similar penalty this year because they are under the cap figure for 2018.

"Clubs which cheat the cap will be caught, if not immediately but eventually," Greenberg said on Monday.

"The deterrents that are in place both personally and professionally for people, the reputations and people's livelihoods, the strength of a club - it's an enormous risk if clubs want to look to break and bend the rules around the salary cap.

"People continue to take those risks. We will continue to stand up without fear or favour and that's what we've done today."