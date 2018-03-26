Apprentice has appeal win at RAD Board

Apprentice Michael Poy has had a careless riding suspension reduced on appeal by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board.

Suspended for 11 meetings at Geelong on March 17, Poy headed to the RAD Board on Monday appealing both the decision and severity of penalty.

While he had the appeal against the stewards' decision to suspend him dismissed, Judge John Bowman, chairman of the RAD Board, reduced the period of suspension from 11 to seven meetings.

Poy has been riding on a stay of proceedings and starts his penalty immediately and can return to riding at Ballarat on April 3.

The son of former champion jockey Michael Clarke, Poy has ridden 28 winners since making his debut at Mornington last October when he guided smart three-year-old Nature Strip to victory at his first ride.