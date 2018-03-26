Single Gaze steps up to 2400m in Tancred

Single Gaze's trainer Nick Oliver is looking forward to the mare's rematch with Gailo Chop in the Tancred Stakes, believing she is primed for 2400 metres.

Trainer Nick Olive believes Single Gaze will appreciate the 2400m of the Tancred Stakes at Rosehill.

Gailo Chop finished three lengths clear of Single Gaze who racked up another Group One second in Saturday's Ranvet Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill.

The way Single Gaze fought back to claim the runner-up spot after being headed by Prized Icon convinced her trainer she was looking for the extra distance of the Tancred on Saturday.

"She ran up to her best but the winner was just too good over the 2000," Olive said.

"She's crying out for 2400 metres now."

Gailo Chop has opened the $2.50 Tancred favourite after giving Victoria's premier trainer Darren Weir his first Group One win in Sydney.

He will be stepping up to 2400m for the first time since he was unplaced in his only attempt at the distance in the Sheema Classic in Dubai two years ago when he was trained by Frenchman Antoine de Watrigant.

Single Gaze's first try at 2400m ended in disaster when she fell in the 2016 Australian Oaks.

Her second attempt resulted in a gallant second in last year's Caulfield Cup won by Boom Time.

She is on the third line at $7 in the TAB's first market with 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin a $3.50 chance.

Nominations have been extended until Tuesday morning with 12 entries taken on Monday including Australian Cup winner Harlem, veteran stayer Who Shot Thebarman and Japanese import Ambitious.

The Taj Mahal, a stablemate to the Liam Howley-trained Almandin has also been entered for high profile owner Lloyd Williams.

Almandin finished fourth in the Australian Cup at his most recent start in which Gailo Chop was second and the winner's Lindsay Park-trained stablemate Ventura Storm third.

Ventura Storm is also among the entries for the Tancred which has gained a new sponsor, global car manufacturer Kia.

Kia will be the official car partner for western Sydney's three racetracks, Rosehill, Canterbury and Warwick Farm.