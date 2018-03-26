Stanley has Queensland plans for Violate

Bypassing the likes of Humidor and Tosen Stardom could pave the way for Violate to collect a maiden stakes race success at Caulfield.

The Brent Stanley-trained Violate will aim for a Group 3 win in the Victoria Handicap at Caulfield.

The Brent Stanley-trained four-year-old is nominated for the Group Three Victoria Handicap (1400m) on Saturday.

Fourth in the Queensland Derby last year, Violate was successful at Caulfield, in restricted grade, during the spring before showing staying promise later in the campaign.

Violate made his return with a closing second to Nozomi at Flemington on March 3.

Stanley considered taking on Humidor and Tosen Stardom in the Blamey Stakes, but instead decided to wait until Saturday.

"He's gone super since his first-up run," Stanley said.

"He was going to run in the Blamey but then I thought I'd divert away from Humidor which turned out a good idea.

"He's had four weeks in between runs so there's been no rush."

Stanley said he took heart from Cool Chap's performance to finish second to Humidor in the Blamey.

Violate beat Cool Chap home first-up at Flemington.

Stanley didn't enter Violate for a campaign in Sydney but is looking further afield to the winter carnival in Brisbane.

"The only races he had an opportunity to race in up in Sydney was headbutting against Winx or taking on horses running in The Doncaster," Stanley said.

"We'll see how he's going and see how he comes through Saturday but long-term plans are Queensland and then the spring here.

"I want to win a Group One with him because I think he's good enough to."

The Victoria Handicap is one of two Group Three features at Caulfield on Saturday and has 26 nominations.

Lindsay Park has four entries, Cannyescent, Fastnet Tempest, He's Our Rokkii and So Si Bon, while leading trainer Darren Weir has three, Ken's Dream, Land Of Plenty and Raw Impulse.

The 2000m Easter Cup has attracted 19 nominations with Addison, Golden Mane and Jacquinot Bay entered for Lindsay Park while Lloyd Williams has entered Homesman, Midterm and Steps, the latter two imported horses who are yet to race in Australia.