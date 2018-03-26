QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

* The former ACTU boss and now Member for Batman's full name: Gerardine Mary Kearney

* The new combat recon vehicles the government is spending $15.7 billion on will give our soldiers "the best safety (and) the greatest lethality in the battlefield".

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* We promised jobs and growth and that's exactly what we're delivering, and the company tax cuts are a huge part of that.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* The nation's wages have had low growth over the past two years compared with soaring company profits. If businesses haven't passed on their improved profits so far, why should Australians believe they'll see any benefit from the $65 billion company tax cut?

THEY SAID WHAT

"This policy, Mr Speaker, has been an absolute dog's breakfast ... I don't know what is worse, the idiot who put it forward or the idiot who agreed with it." - Treasurer Scott Morrison lets loose on Labor's policy to end cash handouts for share investors who pay no tax.

"Labor are snatching at the handbags of thousands of Australian grandmothers." - Revenue Minister Kelly O'Dwyer on the same policy.

"Mr Speaker, I want to delve into recent history. Twenty years ago, Labor's election policy..." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has an interesting definition of recent and Labor drowned him out for it.

TWEETED

Josh Taylor - @joshgnosis: I am wondering how long we can get through #qt today without a cricket reference

Adam Bandt - @AdamBandt: Congratulations Ged Kearney, who the House has just welcomed as the new MP for Batman. You ran a strong campaign. I hope your election makes a difference to Parliament tackling insecure work and closing on- and offshore detention centres